Halushchenko’s deputy Heilo is detained on August 10, NABU and SAPO know "nothing" about "support" from Minister - journalist Nikolov

Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo was detained on a $500,000 bribe on Saturday, 10 August.

This was reported by journalist Yurii Nikolov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"'Heilo' (yes, that's the surname), who was arrested on a bribe, is a one hundred percent creation of Minister Halushchenko and his advisor Ihor Myroniuk (UPD sorry, I just forgot to mention this outstanding figure on the energy front). Prior to the invasion, he held senior positions in various energy companies, both private and state-owned. In 2022, Halushchenko called him to head Ukrvugillya, the state-owned company that takes coal from state mines. And last fall, he was promoted to "coal" deputy minister, and from this position he collected money for what he was actually supposed to help save state property from the occupiers. And as my colleague suggested to me, it was on Saturday that the Ministry of Energy learned about this fact. That is, all the minister's support came down to raising the issue of Heil's dismissal in a pig's voice on Monday. When he had been detained in a restaurant for two days for receiving a bribe," the journalist added.

Obviously, this is such a non-photogenic story for Halushchenko that his PR people made up a story that the detention of his deputy took place with his support," he said.

According to Nikolov, the NABU and SAPO "know nothing about the "support".

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of deputy minister.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy said that Heil was exposed with the assistance of the minister.

