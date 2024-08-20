Sons of Kudryk, head of Borshchahivka hromada in Kyiv region, have acquired property worth tens of millions - Media

The two sons of Oles Kudryk, head of the Borshchahivka hromada near Kyiv, have managed to acquire assets worth tens of millions of hryvnias in recent years.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that since 2020, the Borshchahivska community has been buying up private kindergartens and the land under them for too much, and the sellers include the people for whom the same community previously allocated this land. The head of the community, Oles Kudryk, assures that there is nothing wrong with the prices of kindergartens.

"Kindergarten fever" started in Sofiivska Borshchahivka before the 2020 local elections. At that time, the "Dyvosvit" kindergarten, located on the territory of the "Sophia Kyivska" residential complex, was purchased. It was built by the entourage of former MP Serhiy Skuratovskyi, for whom the village council had allocated land here a few years earlier. According to documents, the kindergarten was bought for almost 70 million hryvnias. At the same time, in other regions, similar preschools were built from scratch and cost almost half as much. The seller was "Brokvital", which had virtually no income before the sale, and immediately after the successful transaction, it essentially stopped doing any business at all. Yaroslav Zaichenko, who was the owner of "Brokvital" at the time of the sale, almost immediately left the business and is now unable to explain the situation to journalists.

The journalists found out that Zaichenko is a lawyer from Skuratovskyi's entourage. In particular, he is associated with Oleksandr Konykhov, a former assistant to the MP who supervised the construction of the "Sophia Kyivska" residential complex and before that became one of the largest owners of the land withdrawn from the state-owned Pushcha-Vodytsia agricultural enterprise.

At the same time, in the autumn of 2020, another kindergarten, "Soveniatko", was acquired here. It is also located in a residential complex, but a different one - "Zatyshnyi Kvartal". Experts estimated the kindergarten at UAH 47 million. The land under the kindergarten, which was sold to the community separately, cost another UAH 1.7 million. The seller was one of Borshchahivka's most famous developers, Serhiy Odarich. In the spring of this year, he also sold the community a shelter for the same "Soveniatko", receiving almost 12 million hryvnias from the budget.

According to the investigation, already in 2023, the Borshchahiv village council acquired another preschool institution, "Leveniatko", located on the territory of the "Lvivskyi Zatyshok" residential complex. The institution was sold by Viktor Mialyk, a member of the "For the Future" party, known for scandals over suspected tax evasion for the sale of real estate in the same residential complex. The village council paid him almost UAH 100 million for the kindergarten, which had previously been operating as a private one and was already attended by children, meaning that this acquisition will not significantly improve the situation with the lack of places in institutions here.

The construction of similar educational institutions in different regions is even now being ordered at significantly lower prices. Moreover, according to MP Mialyk's declaration, in recent years he has been renting out the kindergarten building and receiving an average of about a million hryvnias a year. This means that this sale looks much more profitable for the MP than for the community.

Oles Kudryk explained to journalists that the cost was determined by experts according to the condition of the preschools: "You can renovate an apartment for $10,000. Or you can do it for $70,000. The same goes for a kindergarten. Really high-quality furniture, high-quality tiles, high-quality yard. Everything is in the best possible condition."

Already in 2024, Kudryk's sons Dmytro and Volodymyr became the owners of an entire residential complex in Sofiivska Borshchahivka. These were two houses with a total area of 1300 square metres, which, according to journalists, could be worth up to a million dollars. Kudryk tried for a long time to remember where exactly his sons work, settling on the version that these houses were sold very cheaply, and that his sons work in the IT sector.

