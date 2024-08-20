Rada appoints "servant of people" Bakumov as head of PIC on fortifications

The Verkhovna Rada has decided to appoint Oleksandr Bakumov, a "servant of the people," as the head of the provisional investigatory commission (PIC) on fortifications and the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"A little more than a month after the NABU suspected People's Deputy Mykola Zadorozhnyi, the Rada decided to replace him as the head of the PIC on fortifications and drones with Kharkiv resident Oleksandr Bakumov," he said.

282 deputies voted in favor of the resolution.

The case of Mykola Zadorozhnii

As a reminder, the pre-trial investigation established that Mykola Zadorozhnii, a "servant of the people," extorted 14% of the funds allocated for the repair of a water supply system in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region: 10% of which were intended for him personally and 4% for local law enforcement officers, who were not to interfere with the use of the funds. According to the investigation, the amount of money involved is UAH 3.4 million.

The People's Deputy's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was served a notice of suspicion.

Zadorozhnii commented on the NABU's suspicion: "I did not receive or demand any money or other unlawful benefit."

He was later expelled from the Servant of the People party.

On July 17, the investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mykola Zadorozhnii in the amount of UAH 3,028,000 with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations.

