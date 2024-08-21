Drone attack in Ternopil on 20 August: Excessive levels of chlorine in air are still being recorded

In Ternopil, air quality measurements continue to be carried out at designated locations. The city is still recording an increased concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air after the Russian attack on an industrial facility on 20 August.

"As of 10.30 a.m. on 21.08.2024, according to the results of calculations, the TLV for chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air in Ternopil is still exceeded in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health Order No. 813 of 10.05.2024 "On Approval of State Health Standards for the Permissible Content of Chemical and Biological Substances in the Air of Populated Areas", the statement said.

In particular, in the Novyi Svit neighbourhood, the content of hydrochloric acid is 0.52 mg/m3, while the norm is 0.2 mg/m3. On Biletska Street, chlorine is 0.6 mg/m3, while the norm is 0.1 mg/m3; hydrochloric acid is 0.52 mg/m3. On Obizhna Street, the chlorine content was 0.3 mg/m3 and hydrochloric acid was 0.21 mg/m3.

The content of dust, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and phenol in the air was below the sensitivity of the device.

Residents of Ternopil are urged to follow the recommendations: stay indoors unless necessary, limit the time spent by children, the elderly, and patients with chronic lung diseases outside as much as possible, close windows indoors, and thoroughly wash food brought from the yard.

As a reminder it was reported that on the night of 20 August 2024, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. During the air raid, explosions were heard in some regions, including Ternopil. In the morning, the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, urged residents to close their windows as the smell of burning could be felt in the air.

Later, it became known that the Russians had attacked an industrial facility in Ternopil with drones.

After a nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on an industrial facility in the Ternopil region, the chlorine content in the air was 4-10 times higher.

