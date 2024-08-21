With ratification of Rome Statute, Ukraine took another step towards joining EU - Kuleba

By ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Ukraine took another important step towards membership in the European Union.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this in the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that after ratification, Ukraine became the 125th member of the International Criminal Court.

By taking this step, Ukraine demonstrates its steadfast commitment to strengthening international justice. Ukraine is already cooperating effectively with the International Criminal Court to ensure comprehensive accountability for Russian atrocities committed during Russian aggression. Now this work will be even more effective," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine’s strength exceeded all expectations, but it will not be NATO and EU member, - Orban

"With the ratification of the Rome Statute, Ukraine also took another important step towards joining the EU," Kuleba added.

Also remind, that on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine generally supported the draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The obligation to ratify the Rome Statute is contained in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Ratification of the Charter is also mandatory for all EU member states.

Read more: Stefanishyna on Ukraine’s membership in EU: There is still lot of work to be done