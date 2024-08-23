Consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in port of "Kavkaz" SATELLITE PHOTOS

The journalists published satellite photos of the aftermath of the Defence Forces' strike on the Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in the port of "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Schemes.

Planet Labs' imagery from 23 August shows the destroyed ferry and several small vessels in the vicinity that may have been damaged by the strike.

The satellite also recorded damaged infrastructure - a part of the railway track leading to the water was affected.

The images also show signs of fire - fire trucks are parked near the shore.





In the afternoon of 22 August, the authorities of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation announced an attack on the port of "Kavkaz".

Later, videos were posted on social media showing the "Conro Trader" ferry carrying fuel on fire.

The Ukrainian Navy has officially confirmed the destruction of the Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in the port of "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.