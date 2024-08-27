OC "West" tells details of shooting at Lutsk TCR: soldier was wounded, attacker is wanted

On the night of 27 August, during the curfew, an unidentified person committed an armed attack on the security post of the Lutsk TCR. He opened fire at the soldiers.

The 'Zakhid' military group said that a senior soldier was wounded in the attack. He is currently being treated in hospital.

The police are still looking for the attacker.

"The soldiers of the security company, who were on duty at the time, acted decisively in the circumstances and returned fire. The offender managed to flee the scene. He is now wanted by law enforcement," the statement said.

Servicemen have the right to protection in case of threat to life

The ministry reminded that the TCR is a restricted access facility, so in case of a threat to the lives of servicemen, they will open fire to kill.

In addition, the OC "West" said that the soldiers who were at the guard post on the night of August 27 were soldiers with combat experience who were transferred to the Lutsk TCR after being wounded. All of them are local and joined the Armed Forces from the very beginning of the Russian invasion. After they were wounded, they were transferred to serve in the rear.

"All those who like to shoot at the military will be punished in accordance with the current legislation. Law enforcement agencies are already looking for yesterday's shooters. And be sure they will find them. It has been brought to the attention of the personnel of all the TCRs that in case of a threat to life, they should shoot to kill," the Operational Command said.

