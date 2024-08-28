Volyn TCR on shooting at post in Lutsk: In case of threat to lives of servicemen, fire should be opened to kill

The Volyn TCR and SS stated that they had informed the personnel of the military commissariat that in case of a threat to the lives of servicemen, they should open fire to kill. This happened after an attack on a guard post in Lutsk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the regional TCR and SS.

As noted, on the night of 27 August, an unknown person opened fire on the security post of the Lutsk UCTCR. As a result of the attack, a senior soldier was wounded and is currently being treated in hospital.

It is noted that the soldiers of the security company, who were on duty at the time, "acted decisively in accordance with the circumstances and returned fire". However, the attacker managed to flee the scene. He is now wanted by law enforcement.

The military enlistment office stressed that the TCR is a secure facility. And in case of a threat to the lives of the soldiers, they will open fire to kill.

In addition, the servicemen who were on guard duty at the time of the attack were soldiers with combat experience and were transferred to the Lutsk UCTCR after being wounded.

"They are all locals who heroically went to defend our land from the very beginning of the Russian invasion. They were wounded and transferred to the rear," the Volyn TCR said in a statement.

The TCR stated that "all those who like to shoot at the military" will be punished in accordance with the current legislation.

"It has been brought to the attention of the personnel of all TCRs that in case of a threat to life, they should open fire to kill. The jokes are over. Did you want to do it by the law? Everything will be by the law," the military commissariat added.

