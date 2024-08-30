As long as Biden administration is in power, US is unlikely to allow Ukraine to strike RF with Storm Shadow - Telegraph

Declaratively, the United Kingdom is allegedly ready to give Ukraine permission to freely use Storm Shadow missiles deep into the territory of the Russian Federation. However, their use must be coordinated with the United States, so Washington will have the final say on whether they can be used against targets in the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, The Telegraph writes about it.

As noted, since the start of the government under the leadership of Keir Starmer, Downing Street has done everything possible to create the impression that support for Ukraine will remain at the previous level.

However, the latest statements of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, clearly indicate that Kyiv is alarmed by the cautious behavior of British ministers.

In particular, Zelenskyy made it clear that he was disappointed that the Prime Minister of Great Britain did not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow long-range missiles to hit military facilities deep in the Russian Federation, the journalists write.

Read more: Germany and UK have no new decisions on lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes against Russia

"Concern about provoking a wider conflict between Russia and the West is a perennial feature of the willingness of many Western leaders to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to achieve victory. This is especially true in Washington, where the desire of the Biden administration not to provoke Putin into further acts of aggression in Europe largely hinders the West's support for the Ukrainian cause," The Telegraph notes.

The publication believes that declaratively, the United Kingdom is allegedly ready to grant the Armed Forces permission to freely use Storm Shadow. But the problem is that their use must be coordinated with the US (since these missiles are a joint British-American development, Washington will have the final say on whether they can be used against targets in the aggressor country of Russia).

"And as long as the Biden administration remains in power, such strikes are unlikely to be authorized," The Telegraph emphasizes.

Read more: Zelenskyy on the possibility of Poland shooting down missiles over Ukraine: Warsaw wants support of other NATO countries

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is still avoiding a direct answer to whether Washington is really restricting the use of Storm Shadow. However.

If Downing Street really wanted to give Ukraine freedom to use Storm Shadow, then British government officials would actively and publicly lobby on this issue in Washington, The Telegraph added.

Earlier, the mass media reported that Great Britain has been waiting for more than a month from the United States to agree to Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the United States stated that it had not received a request from Great Britain to grant permission to Ukraine to strike with Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation.