22 out of 35 missiles and 20 out of 23 "Shaheds" were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 02 September 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions using ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles, and attacked with Shahed UAVs from the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 58 air targets - 35 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

16 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions - Russia;

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russia;

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russia;

1 missile of unspecified type from Belgorod region - Russia;

23 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

As a result of combat operations by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the enemy was shot down:

9 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

20 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

"In addition, as a result of active counteraction by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, one Kh-101 cruise missile and three strike UAVs did not reach their targets and were lost locally. The information is being clarified," the Air Force added.

Where did the air defence forces operate?

Combat operations were conducted in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 2 September 2024

On the night of 2 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defences were operating in the capital. Later, the KCMA showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the city. In Kyiv, 2 people were injured by enemy shelling. Russians damaged a mosque in Nyvky.

Kharkiv also came under attack at night. In the Kyiv region, a Russian missile attack damaged three private houses and two cars. In addition, the Shaheds attacked Poltava region, damaging an industrial enterprise.