27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were destroyed. 6 - are locally lost - Air Force

On the night of 3 September 2024, Russian troops struck with three "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea, an Kh-59/69 guided missile from Kursk Oblast, Russia, and 35 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk Oblast, Russia, Cape Chauda, Crimea).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, 27 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down in the air battle, six were lost in the area, and no information was received on damage or casualties. Two more enemy drones flew in the direction of Belgorod region and the occupied Donetsk region.

Where did the Air Defence Forces operate?

Air defences were operating in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

