Mongolia explains refusal to arrest Putin by dependence on Russian energy imports

Mongolia has not complied with the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because it is dependent on imports of Russian energy products.

This was stated by a spokesman for the Mongolian government in a comment to Politico.

The spokesman for the Mongolian government said that the country is in a situation of energy dependence, and this complicates the possibility of arresting Putin under the ICC warrant.

"Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and more than 20% of its electricity from our immediate neighbors (Russia and China - ed.), and we have suffered from interruptions for technical reasons in the past. These supplies are crucial to ensure our existence and the existence of our people," said the Mongolian official.

In addition, he added that Mongolia "has always adhered to a policy of neutrality in all its diplomatic relations, as evidenced by its official statements."

Putin's visit to Mongolia

Mongolia recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Earlier, the ICC noted that Mongolia is a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. According to it, it is obliged to arrest Russian dictator Putin under a warrant issued by the court in The Hague.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian dictator. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was assured before his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested for war crimes under an International Criminal Court warrant. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

