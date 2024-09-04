Russian strike on Poltava: 53 people were killed, over 270 were wounded. 5 people may be under rubble - SES (updated). PHOTO

As of the morning of 4 September 2024, 52 people were killed and more than 270 injured after the Russian attack on Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne on the morning of 4 September by Svitlana Rybalko, a spokeswoman for the Poltava rescue service.

According to her, the death toll has risen to 52, of whom 22 have been rescued from the rubble. Also, 271 people were injured.

It is known that up to 13 people may be trapped under the rubble of the six-storey building of the educational building. So far, 800 tonnes of construction waste have been removed from the site of the shelling.

Three apartment blocks and five private houses were also damaged, as well as an office building, said Rybalko.

Updated information

The SES press centre later reported that 53 people were killed in an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava.

"The number of injured is 271, 25 people were rescued, 11 of them were unblocked from the rubble. According to updated data, up to 5 more people may be trapped under the rubble. The work is ongoing. The rescue services are continuing to work with the safety component in mind," the statement said.







As a result of the attack, a six-storey building of the educational building was partially destroyed, 3 apartment buildings, 5 private houses and an office building were damaged.

Russian strike on Poltava

As a reminder, on 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 dead and 271 wounded.

