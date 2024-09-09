2 Kh-59/69 missiles and 6 out of 8 "Shaheds" are destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 9 September 2024, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 8 Shahed strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

As noted, two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 6 "Shahed" strike UAVs were shot down as a result of the air battle. Two enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably they fell under the influence of electronic warfare). Also, as a result of active countermeasures, one of the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach its target.

Where did the air defence forces operate?

According to the Air Force, air defences were operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Late in the evening of 8 September, Russian troops reportedly launched attack drones from the north.