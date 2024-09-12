EU prepares sanctions against Iran for handing over missiles to Russia

The European Union is preparing sanctions against Iran for handing over ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the EU Foreign Policy Service, Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

He reminded that the EU urged Iran not to hand over missiles to Russia. However, since Iran has done so, the EU will provide a "quick response".

"High Representative Borrell has already submitted proposals to member states for targeted measures as part of the EU's response to this development," Stano emphasized.

He called the missile transfer an escalation of Iran's military support for Russia's illegal aggression.

Read more: Severance of diplomatic relations is one of options to respond to Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia - MFA

Iran hands over ballistic missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

See more: Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across Caspian Sea - Sky News (SATELLITE PHOTO)