DPRK continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine - State Department

The US State Department is concerned about the expansion of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

This was announced during a briefing on Monday, 16 September, by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, "Voice of America" reports, Censor.NET informs.

The State Department official noted that Pyongyang continues to support Moscow in its illegal war against Ukraine. Miller said this when asked about the recent visit of Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to North Korea.

"We remain incredibly concerned about the expanding security relationship between North Korea and Russia. In particular, because of the support that North Korea continues to provide to Russia to pursue its illegal war against Ukraine and the prospect of North Korea assisting Russia in ways that would destabilise the Korean Peninsula," the US official said.

Relations between Russia and North Korea

Earlier it was reported that in March 2024, Russia began direct fuel supplies to the DPRK in violation of the UN sanctions regime. The supplies are apparently made in exchange for shells and missiles that Moscow needs to shell Ukraine.

In July of this year, the South Korean Ministry of Defence stated that Russia had already received more than 5 million artillery rounds and dozens of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea for use in the war against Ukraine.

The New York Times recently reported that the DPRK continues to provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles in violation of sanctions.

And the head of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that North Korea is in first place among the countries that provide the greatest military support to Russia.

