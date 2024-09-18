Security measures to be strengthened in Lviv schools due to reports of possible terrorist attacks

Due to reports of possible terrorist attacks, law enforcement officers will take a number of security measures in all Lviv schools.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Andrii Sadovyi, Censor.NET reports.

"It is up to law enforcement agencies to define all the events that are taking place in Lviv this week. We are recording what we see. Anonymous telegram channels have started to spread information with threats of terrorist attacks. At the moment, no one can say for sure whether these are ISIS or real threats. One thing is clear: this is not the first time someone has tried to intimidate us through Telegram. But our minds must remain cool. We must not succumb to provocations. Let's not forget that we are at war and it is also an information war," the mayor said.

He said that law enforcement officers will take a number of security measures on the territory of all schools in the city today. Details are not disclosed.

"Tomorrow morning at the entrance to each school, a police officer and a school representative will check everyone who enters. Only police, school staff and students will be allowed to enter the school. As soon as more information becomes available, it will be published on the official pages, not in anonymous channels!" added Sadovyi.

What preceded it

In the morning of September 18, the Dzvin movie theater burned down in Lviv. Preliminary, the cause of the fire is called arson.

And on the night of September 15-16, a coffee shop owned by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Luka Karpiuk was attacked. The attacker smashed shop windows, furniture and dishes inside the premises, causing considerable damage to the establishment. He has already been detained by law enforcement.

Subsequently, a telegram channel that disseminated information about terrorist attacks in Lviv schools was blocked.

