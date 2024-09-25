4 Kh-59/69 missiles and 28 of 32 "Shahed" missiles were destroyed, 4 more were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of September 25, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and three missiles of an unspecified type, Odesa region with four Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea airspace, as well as 32 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

Read more: No violation of Ukrainian airspace from territory of Belarus detected, - Air Force

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, 28 attack UAVs and four Kh-59/69 aerial guided missiles were shot down as a result of the air battle. Four more enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

Where did air defense forces operate?

Air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that air defense forces were working in Kyiv region at night. It was also reported that on the night of September 25, there was an air alert in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the movement of Russian strike UAVs.