Russia’s night attack leaves 1 dead, 10 wounded, including children - Interior Ministry

As a result of the night shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops, 1 person was killed and 10 were wounded, including children.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

"At least 8 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of aerial bombs, including 1 child. 12 buildings were destroyed and damaged, including an multi-apartment building. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service conducted search and rescue operations and evacuated 18 people," the minister said.

The occupiers also attacked Kherson region twice. As a result of the airstrike, 2 people were injured and rescuers unblocked them from the rubble.

"In the morning, 4 multi-apartment buildings and 20 cars were damaged in Kyiv as a result of the fall of UAV debris, and a gas pipe was depressurized. Two people were injured: a man was wounded, his child has an acute stress reaction," he added.

Ruscists also attacked Odesa district, a woman died as a result of a rocket attack. Buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. There were no casualties in these regions.

