NATO intensifies monitoring of Romanian airspace after downing of Russian Shaheds

On September 29, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace by deploying another airborne surveillance aircraft (AWACS).

This was reported by European Pravda, citing a statement by the Joint Air Force Command of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports.

The decision to fly AWACS was made on the recommendation of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe. It is noted that the involvement of another aircraft in monitoring "will help support the Alliance's enhanced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity."

The surveillance planes "monitor Russian military activity" on the Alliance's borders and enhance Romania's ability to respond to air threats near its borders.

NATO has emphasized that the flights will take place exclusively over the territory of the Alliance and will be carried out from the Preveza air base in Greece.

Read more: US and other NATO countries do not want Ukraine to join Alliance - Erdogan

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

According to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of September 8, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense confirmed the arrival of a Russian drone on the territory of the country and stated that two F-16 fighters were taking to the sky.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by the Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine on September 8, condemned the violation of its own airspace.

This is not the first time that Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace.

Read more: 200 developments from Brave1 participants meet NATO standards, - Fedorov