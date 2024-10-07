Former MP Sysoienko, who was detained by SSU for selling fake certificates to evaders, took part in conference on rehabilitation during war

Former MP Iryna Sysoienko, who is suspected of issuing disability certificates to men of military age for bribes, took part in the "Rehabilitation School 2024" conference.

The former MP wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"New technologies, legislative changes, the use of medical cannabis, medical fitness and much more. Rehabilitation is something that develops very quickly during the war, so it's good that our country is making a lot of efforts around projects, opening rehabilitation centres and training," she said.

As Censor.NET wrote, former MP Iryna Sysoienko, who is currently a member of the management team of the Kyiv Institute for Preventive Medicine, organised the mass production and sale of fictitious documents on obtaining a disability group due to occupational diseases.

Every month, the illegal activities of the criminal group led by the former MP brought a "profit" of almost 100 thousand US dollars.

The SSU detained and served Sysoienko with a notice of suspicion in June 2024.

Later it became known that she was released from custody. She was released on bail in the amount of UAH 904,000.

