Contractor for fortification of Pokrovsk direction said that he had stopped work due to actions of police

"Avtomagistral-Pivden, which is engaged in fortification work along the frontline, in particular in the Pokrovske direction, announced that it had stopped work due to searches by the National Police.

This was reported by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that security forces had searched the office and apartments of employees, seizing important documentation related to critical infrastructure facilities.

The National Police assured that the company continues to operate as usual, but Avtomagistral-Pivden denies this information.

Read more on Censor.NET: Fortifications are being built in Pokrovsk in some neighborhoods. Construction began in 2022, - MBA

"Critical documents were seized, including design and construction documents for critical infrastructure facilities. The company's computer network, which provides electronic document management and controls almost all production processes, has been disrupted. The seizure of communications equipment makes it impossible to manage and coordinate the activities of production units. Work on critical infrastructure facilities, especially on fortifications along the frontline, in particular in the Pokrovske direction, has been suspended! There is a risk of disruption of logistics and military routes due to the inability to maintain frontline roads!" the statement said.

Read also: Manufacturer of fortifications BetonEnergo appealed to the President due to pressure from BES

The contractor stated that disputes over pricing and tender procedures should be resolved in court. Although the investigation stated that there may be damages, it also acknowledged that an expert examination of the matter had not yet been conducted.

"That's why the pressure is moving into the information sphere! Internet sites and telegram channels are already being offered money for posting fabricated dirt against us. In the coming days, we expect a wave of paid publications. Some "cisterns" have already started to work out orders!" - they added.

Read: Large-scale embezzlement in the reconstruction of Kharkiv: NABU completes investigation into UAH 128 million case