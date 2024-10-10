Pletenchuk on strikes on oil depot in Feodosia: this object caused much more emotion than previous oil depots

The occupiers of Crimea should feel for themselves where they got to, and understand that there was no point in poking their nose into the peninsula.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"For me personally, this particular object evoked much more emotions than the previous oil depots located on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation, because honestly, this one has been requested for a long time. Yes, the local occupiers should feel for themselves where they got to. They should understand that Crimea is a peninsula after all, and this is important. And there was basically no point in stumbling there," said Pletenchuk.

He added that he was even more emotional when the Navy destroyed the "Shakhed" warehouse near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

"It was quite a large composition. We are talking about 4 hundred of these Shaheds. And we see that practically every day the enemy terrorizes Ukraine with these very means. These drones," Pletenchuk added.

Also remind, that on the night of October 7, the Defense Forces launched a successful attack on the enemy's marine oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also in Feodosia, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system was stationed at the oil depot from the fall of 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.

As of the evening of October 9, the fire at the marine oil terminal continued.

Watch more: Oil terminal in occupied Feodosia burns for third day in row after successful Ukrainian attack. VIDEO