Sybiha regarding execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by occupiers: international community must take immediate measures

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, reacted to reports of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers and called on the international community to take immediate measures.

This is stated in the minister's post on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is absolute barbarism, a gross violation of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war. Executions are becoming more and more frequent," he wrote.

Sybiha also reminded that according to the UN, 95% of prisoners of war are subjected to torture, they are denied basic needs.

Read more: Sybiha announces 50 vacancies in MFA: he wants to attract young people and war veterans

"The international community must take immediate measures: issue ICC warrants for the arrest of Russian executioners, increase sanctions pressure, demand access of international observers and doctors to places of detention, and facilitate the release of prisoners of war and all illegally detained persons," urged the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also remind, according to DeepState, that Russian troops shot a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. It is reported that this happened on October 10, when the drone fighters and their accomplices were shot in the area near Green Way.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, in turn, sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the execution of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.