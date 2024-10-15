Stefanchuk signs law on tax increase

On October 15, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the law on tax increases No. 11416-d.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the law card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law was sent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature.

The law comes into force the day after its official publication.

Read more: Military tax and revenues from domestic government loan bonds should be transferred to trust fund to finance AFU - Poroshenko

What does the law provide for?

The law provides for, in particular:

starting from October 1, 2024, the military tax on salaries of all individuals (including those working in the "Diia.City" mode) will increase from 1.5% to 5%. This means that individuals' incomes will be taxed retroactively;

Increase in taxes for groups 1, 2, 4 of individual entrepreneurs, with a 10% military tax being imposed on them;

introduction of advance payments for gas stations;

establishing a 1% income tax on profits for private entrepreneurs of the 3rd group;

25% tax on profits for non-bank financial institutions;

monthly reporting on personal income tax;

income from the "national cashback" will not be subject to personal income tax in 2024-2025.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada rejected all resolutions blocking signing of law on tax increases

As reported earlier, the Main Legal Department of the Verkhovna Rada recognized some provisions of the draft law No. 11416-d on tax increases as inconsistent with the Constitution of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on October 10, 2024, the Rada supported a historic tax increase.