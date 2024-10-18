Vinnytsia MSEC doctor Vlasiuk bought 13 apartments and three Teslas. He issued luxury property in center of Kyiv for his retired wife, media reports

In Vinnytsia, Viktor Vlasiuk, a therapist at the city's Medical Service of Ukraine, owns 13 apartments, including a 260-square-metre luxury property in the centre of Kyiv, together with his retired wife. His boss, Yulia Danylenko, head of the MSEC, has purchased several apartments, 25 land plots and 104 square metres of commercial property.

This is stated in an investigation by OBOZ.UA, Censor.NET reports.

Yulia Danylenko, head of the MSEC in Vinnytsia

It is noted that in 2023, Danylenko declared a salary of UAH 221 thousand for the whole year. She also has a lot of real estate, a husband, a son, as well as a 196.7-square-metre house, 25 land plots and a large commercial building.

"Danylenko's husband is the director of operations at Vinnytsiaoblenergo, so the family is well versed in alternative energy supply. As stated on the Vinnytsiaoblenergo website, Serhiy Danylenko has been working in the energy sector for 30 years," the journalists write.

In addition to the large house, Danylenko also owns a 49-square-metre apartment in Vinnytsia and 104 square metres of commercial property. He owns apartments of 57.7 and 70.4 square metres in one of the new buildings in Vinnytsia. He also owns a 48.1 square metre apartment in another high-rise building. And this is only the official part of the family's wealth - what was included in the declaration.

The Danylenko family has an elite car fleet: Tesla Model3, Mitsubishi Pajero and Mitsubishi Outlander. At the same time, she bought her Tesla for just UAH 58.4 thousand four years ago, which is equal to USD 2 thousand.

Danilenko is the supervisor of Vlasyuk's forensic doctor

Investigative journalists found that Danylenko is officially a co-owner of Solar Farmers LLC, and her subordinate, Viktor Vlasyuk, a therapist at the Medical Service of Ukraine, is a full partner in the company. According to the YouControl register, Vlasyuk owns 37.5% of the company.

Wealth of Viktor Vlasiuk, a therapist at the Medical Expertise Commission

Vlasyuk, according to the publication, is not an ordinary doctor. He was Danylenko's predecessor in the post and headed the MSEC from 2002 to 2014.

Vlasyuk currently works as a general practitioner, receives UAH 16,700 per month, and also earns income from electricity generation - he officially received an additional UAH 1.1 million from the energy company. Another 990 thousand is from business activities. His retired wife is also officially employed by Solar Farmers LLC. Last year, she earned UAH 541,000 from the energy company, UAH 83,000 from the LLC and another UAH 840,000 from her business.

However, such income does not explain the ownership of 13 luxury properties, including a 260-square-metre apartment in the heart of Kyiv and three expensive cars.

The therapist and his retired wife have three Teslas in their fleet: two Tesla Model S and one Tesla Model Y.

"The most expensive of the apartments is officially registered in the name of Vlasiuk's wife, pensioner Oksana Blanar. It is a six-room apartment in the centre of the capital, on Instytutska Street. The area of this apartment is 260 square metres. The cost per square metre in this historic building is about $3,000. An apartment of 260 square metres can cost up to $780 thousand. And this is just one of 13 apartments," the publication adds.

