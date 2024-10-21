Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC over shooting of Ukrainian POWs near Selydove by Russians

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to international organizations because of the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians near the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant statement of the Ombudsman in Telegram.

The Ombudsman noted that the aggressor country Russia had once again violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Executions have become a system - Russians killed two prisoners of war near Selydove... The aggressor country has once again violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War! I have once again informed the UN and the ICRC about the war crime of the Russian Federation so that the organizations could record it. We already know about more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen who were executed by the Russians when they were captured," Lubinets said.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office: Russians shot wounded Ukrainian POW in Bakhmut direction

He added that international organizations should "finally wake up" and take measures to punish those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on October 18, the Russian occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region.

The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Ombudsman’s Office: Cooperation of relatives of Ukrainian POWs with Russia may endanger prisoner and reduce his chances for exchange