If Ukraine falls under Putin’s boot, whole of Europe will fall, - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that if Ukraine fails to resist Russia, Europe may fall next.

The head of the US defense department said this during a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday, October 21, NV reports, Censor.NET informs.

"If Ukraine falls under Putin's boot, then the whole of Europe will fall from Putin's shadow. Putin is not just destroying the norms of the international system built at such a terrible cost by the Allies after World War II. He is pushing us all toward a world war where power wins, where empire prevails over sovereignty," Austin said.

According to the Pentagon chief, Russian dictator Putin wants to show that his autocracy can survive global democracy, but he is mistaken.

"Few forces are more powerful than a democracy fighting for its freedom," Austin said.

He called for continued opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Yes, there is a price to pay for human freedom. But it is a small price compared to the price we will all pay for allowing aggression to continue unchecked," the Pentagon chief added.

Austin's visit to Kyiv on October 21, 2024

On October 21, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

In Kyiv, Austin met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Austin also announced a new $400 million aid package for Ukraine.

