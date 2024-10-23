Russia transfers technology for nuclear weapons to DPRK in exchange for people and missiles - Budanov

The DPRK is giving Russia weapons and people in exchange for technology for tactical nuclear weapons.

It is noted that the DPRK does not give Russia its people and weapons for charity. The expansion of cooperation is the result of a mutual assistance agreement signed by Putin and Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June 2024.

Budanov describes the secret provisions of the agreement as a quid pro quo (something for something): Russian money and know-how in exchange for Korean people and missiles in North Korea.

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Russia is helping the DPRK circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear capabilities. Thus, Russia is transferring some technologies for low-yield tactical nuclear weapons and underwater missile launch systems.

DPRK military participation in Russia's war against Ukraine

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

To recap, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine was not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Subsequently, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as November 1.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea is sending troops to Russia.

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul because of the DPRK's participation in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It later became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia may send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

