ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7563 visitors online
News
3 645 58

Media information that 7 NATO countries are against Ukraine’s invitation to Alliance is untrue - Zelenskyy’s spokesman Nykyforov

В ОП заперечили, що 7 країн проти вступу України до НАТО

The President's Office denied the information that 7 NATO member states oppose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

This was stated by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Media reports that seven countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join NATO are not true. These rumors are beneficial to those who want to create a false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among the Alliance members. In fact, the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the vast majority of member states, and active advocacy work is underway for the rest," he explained.

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States, Germany, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Slovakia, and Hungary oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO.

One of the points of Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" is to receive an invitation to NATO.

Read: Finnish President Stubb: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is inevitable

Author: 

NATO (1841) NATO Membership (567) Serhiy Nykyforov (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 