Media information that 7 NATO countries are against Ukraine’s invitation to Alliance is untrue - Zelenskyy’s spokesman Nykyforov

The President's Office denied the information that 7 NATO member states oppose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

This was stated by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Media reports that seven countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to join NATO are not true. These rumors are beneficial to those who want to create a false impression that Ukraine's accession does not have broad support among the Alliance members. In fact, the idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the vast majority of member states, and active advocacy work is underway for the rest," he explained.

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States, Germany, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Slovakia, and Hungary oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO.

One of the points of Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" is to receive an invitation to NATO.

