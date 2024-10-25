20 prosecutors in Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office have second and third disability groups

In the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, 13 prosecutors have the third group of disability, and 7 prosecutors have the second group.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"We would like to inform you that neither the acting head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office nor the deputy heads have a disability group, nor long service pensions, nor any other benefits. The heads of departments and their deputies also do not have disability groups. Among the heads of departments, there is one employee who has a disability of the third group related to organ prosthetics," the statement said.



As noted, the staff of prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office - the office and 10 district prosecutor's offices - includes 696 employees.

The prosecutor's office reported that 20 prosecutors have so far provided documents confirming the status of a person with a disability, which is 2.87% of the total number of prosecutors. In particular, 13 of them have a third-group disability, and 7 prosecutors have a second-group disability.



Thus, in 2024, 1 person received a disability, in 2023 - one employee, and in 2022 - two people. The rest of the prosecutors were registered as disabled before 2022. In total, out of 20 people with disabilities, 5 are disabled since childhood (one man and four women).

According to the prosecutor's office, among the prosecutors with disabilities, the reasons for their disability were mainly cancer, including thyroid removal, and diabetes.



"We passed the collected information with supporting documents to the Prosecutor General's Office as part of an internal investigation appointed by the Prosecutor General," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office added.

As a reminder, on October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability benefits while "covering up" the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.