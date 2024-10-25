Six heads of prosecutor’s offices resigned, they received increased pensions - Kostin

Five heads of regional prosecutor's offices and the head of one of the specialized defense prosecutor's offices have written letters of resignation.

This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin, who also resigned this week, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the heads of Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Cherkasy regional prosecutor's offices and the specialized defense prosecutor's office in the Southern region wrote letters of resignation.

According to Kostin, all of them received increased pensions in connection with their length of service, appointed by a court decision.

"An internal investigation is underway into the legitimacy of prosecutors receiving the status of a person with a disability and the accrual of pension payments to prosecutors," Kostin said.

In addition, on October 25, the Prosecutor General's Office held the first meeting of an independent commission that will select candidates for inclusion in the personnel reserve for senior positions in regional and district prosecutor's offices.

"I initiated the creation of this commission to increase the transparency of the appointment process for such positions. This is one of the first elements of the comprehensive HR reform of the prosecution authorities launched in July this year. The commission will assess the professional qualities and reputation of candidates," said the Prosecutor General.

The Council of Prosecutors also supported amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" aimed at making it impossible for prosecutors to receive pensions simultaneously with their salaries. According to these proposals, prosecutors will be paid a long service pension only after they leave their jobs.

As a reminder, on October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability benefits while "covering up" the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

