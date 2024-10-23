MIA Minister Klymenko receives pension

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) Ihor Klymenko received UAH 224,998 in pension in 2023.

Last year, the minister also received UAH 153,031 in severance pay upon retirement.

For the first time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated receiving a pension in his declaration for 2023.

Serhii Lukashov (Rybak), company commander of of strike unmanned aerial system (RUBpAK) of the 46th Airborne Brigade, wrote on Facebook: "If we analyze the declarations of civil servants in the National Police of Ukraine and other units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we will see many relatively young 'disabled' people who received compensation from the state for their lost health and who then took up relevant positions in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.

After the NSDC meeting, Prosecutor General Kostin announced his resignation.

