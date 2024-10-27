41 out of 80 Shaheds were destroyed, another 32 disappeared from radar - Air Force

On the night of October 27, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, since 09.00 p.m. on October 26, 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type have been detected.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defense destroy?

As noted, as of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy UAVs was confirmed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most of the enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.

Information is being clarified and updated.

The day before, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Saturday, October 26, the Russian invaders again launched the "Shahed" strike UAV towards Ukraine.