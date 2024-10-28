Protesters block road in front of parliament building in Tbilisi

In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, protesters against the falsification of the parliamentary elections blocked the road near the parliament building.

It is noted that the rally itself has not yet begun - people continue to approach, many are coming here after work.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition leaders are expected to appear soon, as they are finalizing consultations before the rally.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On Saturday, October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia.

After counting almost all the ballots, the Georgian Central Election Commission announced that the ruling party Georgian Dream had won more than 54% of the vote.

Opposition Georgian political forces said they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which were "stolen" by the Georgian Dream, and called for protests.

International observers said that the parliamentary elections in Georgia were held with significant violations.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also declared her non-recognition of the election results, calling them totally rigged.