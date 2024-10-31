Night attack by "shaheds": debris and blast wave damaged property of several enterprises in Cherkasy region

Since the evening of 30 October, the air raid alert has been declared twice in Cherkasy region. The last one lasted more than 5 and a half hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets.

"According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 3 ‘shaheds’ in the sky over Cherkasy region. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Taburets noted that the debris and blast wave damaged the property of several enterprises in Cherkasy district. In one case, a warehouse. In another, windows in a building were damaged. The area is being inspected.

As a reminder, Ukrainian air defence shot down 14 enemy UAVs out of 43 and 2 guided aerial missiles, while another 23 drones were lost locally.

See more: Russians attacked Cherkasy region with "Shaheds": bus station building was damaged. PHOTOS