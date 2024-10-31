Ukraine and Hungary preparing bilateral document, which includes issue of joining NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a bilateral document on relations. In it, Kyiv will ask Budapest not to block the invitation to NATO.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with the heads of territorial communities and districts of Transcarpathia, Censor.NET reports.

"A bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary is being prepared today. There are many things in it to remove misunderstandings or respond to the challenges of the present, future and past. To ensure that minority issues are not raised. More precisely, the issue can be raised, but it should be resolved quickly so that there are no issues between our countries. We are very positive about this," he said.

The head of state said that it is important for Ukraine to receive support from neighboring countries, in particular Hungary, which may partially block the Victory Plan.

Read also on Censor.NET: Georgian government did not allow it to turn into a "second Ukraine" - Orban

According to Zelenskyy, most of the world depends on Ukraine, but still "I want Ukraine to win without blockades from its neighbors, but rather with their help."

In addition, part of the bilateral dialogue and the document is the issue of security, namely Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"That is, not to support us, not to vote for us, but not to block us. Today, this item is in our proposals, and we would very much like Hungary not to block even this item. It is important for us," the president added.

Read also: Ukraine's invitation to NATO should be transparent, - Zelenskyy