China sees no threats from deepening cooperation between Russia and DPRK - Foreign Ministry

Beijing sees no threats from military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia and North Korea are two independent and sovereign states, so the development of their bilateral relations is solely a matter for these two countries," he said.

According to the spokesperson, China does not know the details of bilateral exchanges and cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

He also stated that China's vision of how to end the Russian-Ukrainian war has not changed.

"China's position on the settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis' remains unchanged and is committed to the speedy de-escalation and political settlement of differences," the diplomat added.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers are moving towards the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

