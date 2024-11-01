Fico says after meeting with Xi Jinping that Slovakia is ready to join China and Brazil’s "peace initiative" on war in Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to join the so-called "peace initiative" of China and Brazil regarding the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on November 1 in Beijing, TASR writes, Censor.NET reports.

"We share the same point of view (with China - ed.) on the impossibility of an immediate cessation of hostilities while Ukraine continues to receive military and financial assistance from the West. As prime minister, I support all peacekeeping plans for Ukraine, regardless of who their authors are," Fico said.

The Slovakian prime minister believes that the "peace plan" of China and Brazil can allegedly be the key to securing peace for Ukraine.

Fico added that he plans to discuss this plan with the Brazilian side during his December visit to Brazil.

The politician also said that Slovakia plans to join the "Friends of Peace" initiative, which was founded by China and Brazil to call for an early start of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

China and Brazil's peace proposal

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

