38 out of 63 Shaheds were destroyed, another 20 were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of November 6, 2024, the enemy struck the Odesa region with two Kh-59 and Kh-31P guided missiles from the Black Sea and also launched 63 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 07.30 a.m., 38 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

20 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, and two more were lost in the airspace of Ukraine.

The combat work continues!

As reported, on the evening of November 5, the air force spotted Russian attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region at night.