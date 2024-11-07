DPRK is now, in fact, waging war in Europe, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned partners against making concessions to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an address to the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.

"We face many challenges. Since our last meeting in this format, there has been a significant escalation of the Russian war. And it was Russia that caused this escalation. North Korea is now, in fact, waging war in Europe. North Korean soldiers are trying to kill our people on European soil," the president said.

Zelenskyy said that since the July summit of the European Political Community in Britain, there has been a lot of talk about the need to give in to Putin, to retreat, to make some "concessions."

"And some of those present here strongly advocated that Ukraine should make "concessions" to Putin. This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for the whole of Europe. So what's next? Should Europe seek Kim Jong-un's favor in the hope that he will also leave Europe alone? No strong leader who has built a united, strong and peaceful Europe could even imagine that," he added.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia was using North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On 25 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on 27-28 October.

On 28 October, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place in the "next few weeks".

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the US weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region in Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

On November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov confirms the first clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and DPRK troops.

