Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz opposes transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine: They patrol Polish sky

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that he did not agree to the transfer of MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine, as they protect Polish skies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As noted, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that Poland has transferred as much military equipment to Ukraine as it could, but the limit is its own security.

"For example, the MIG-29 - they patrol the Polish sky, they serve Polish pilots. I can't say that I agree with the transfer of the aircraft. There is no consent on my part," he said.

Asked about President Zelenskyy's recent statements regarding assistance to Ukraine, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that he was "trying his best to keep the interest in the Ukrainian issue alive."

"It would certainly be easier for him if other countries were involved in this war, but Poland is not a party to the conflict," the Polish minister added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland refused to hand over MiG-29 aircraft, although Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send the Alliance's aircraft to Poland in exchange.

Later, the country's Foreign Ministry responded that Poland would hand over its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it receives a replacement from its allies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland would hand over the rest of its MiG-29s to Ukraine when the allies guarantee the security of the country's airspace.

In his turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that among the countries that help Ukraine, Poland has done more for Ukraine in terms of GDP than any other country.