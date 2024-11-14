Family of Khmelnytskyi MSEC doctor Kindzerska owns real estate in Ukraine and Croatia - media. PHOTO

The journalists found property of Alla Kindzerska, a doctor from the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, and her family that far exceeded her official income.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

Income of the Kindzerski family

Alla Kindzerska is 51 years old. She has been working as a doctor in a regional hospital all her life. Last year, she earned 25,500 hryvnias a month at the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. Another 21,000 hryvnias was earned as a doctor at the "Lisova Pisnia" sanatorium near Kamianets-Podilskyi. Last year, she sold her car for 500,000 hryvnias.

Alla's husband, 58-year-old Serhii Kindzerskyi, earned 38,000 hryvnias a month last year. He is also an official, he worked as the head of the department of the Social Insurance Fund for Temporary Disability in Khmelnytskyi region. At the same time, due to "full or partial" disability, the man has been receiving insurance payments for at least the last 5 years - from the same department he headed.

In addition, Serhii Kindzerskyi, who has not yet reached retirement age, has been receiving a pension for at least the last 5 years. Last year, the state paid him a total of 450 thousand hryvnias in social support. In a commentary to hromadske, he explained that the insurance payments are related to an injury caused by a car accident he got into 5 years ago, and he has been receiving a pension since 2014 due to bronchial asthma.

At the same time, the couple are developing their business. For example, the "Lisova Pisnia" sanatorium, where Alla Kindzerska works as a doctor, is fully owned by her and her husband. However, she does not declare income from this business, but simply her salary as a doctor. But it's a shame, because the business is actively developing. And yes, again at the expense of the state. In 2023, the sanatorium earned UAH 18.5 million, of which 13.5 million was from vouchers sold to the state. This year, local budgets have already provided 100% of the resort's income.

Alla Kindzerska owns another 12% in the company "Lisovyi Horikh", which grows nuts and berries. And Serhii Kindzerskyi is a co-owner of "LTK-RESOURCE", a real estate rental company. In 2023, it earned UAH 1.5 million, which is 7.5 times more than in 2019, when it last reported its income. This company was previously headed by the Kindzerskys' daughter, 31-year-old Olena.

The official income of the couple for 2023 - including salaries, social benefits and the sale of the car - is UAH 1 million 990 thousand, or about $48 thousand.

See more: Hid millions in assets: deputy chief doctor of Lviv Regional MSEC caught declaring false information. PHOTO

And now the question is: does this impressive sum cover the family's expenses in recent years?

Property of the Kindzerski family

The head of the family, Serhii Kindzerskyi, owns two plots of land in an elite neighbourhood near Khmelnytskyi. On them is an equally elite house of almost 300 square metres. Serhii got it in 2017. Do you want one now? Get ready to pay from $115,000.

By the way, here, right next to the house, is a 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Crozz. An electric car for about $30,000. Officially, the car is owned by the couple's sanatorium, "Lisova Pisnia".

Although journalists spotted the car near the family's house, Kindzerskyi assures us that it is also used by the staff of the sanatorium.

In addition to this car, in 2024, the husband bought a 2023 Volkswagen Touareg for more than $80,000. The cost of these two cars alone is more than double the couple's last year's income.

The Kindzersky's daughter Olena also bought a house, but in a completely closed cottage community on the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi. It is 220 square metres. The woman bought the land plot in 2017. The house came into her ownership in November 2022. Nowadays, a slightly smaller unfinished building here will cost $150,000. For a slightly larger and completed house, the asking price is already 375 thousand.

The Kindzerskys' daughter also owns an apartment in the elite "Fontan" residential complex in Khmelnytskyi. Elena Kindzerska bought it on 16 November 2023. 79 square metres - the market price is $95,000.

The family's real estate is not limited to Khmelnytskyi region.

On 26 December 2018, doctor Alla Kindzerska bought two apartments right in the historic centre of Kamianets-Podilskyi, near the town hall. In 2023, in the Zakarpattia village of Chynadiiovo, the woman received a land plot with a mansion as a gift, which is currently being completed.

The property was donated to Kindzerska by local resident Natalia Martyn, who sells clothes and shoes and lives in the neighbouring house. The gift is dear not only to her heart. The land with the house is valued at 400 thousand hryvnias in the declaration. Estates of a similar size are put up for sale here from $110,000.

Another cottage of Alla Kindzerska is in the same Chynadiiovo, only a little higher, in the mountains. There is a sign on the facade: the apartments are for rent. This business is not listed in the declaration or in the registers, although the house was bought three years ago.

Read more: Son of Vinnytsia MSEC doctor Vlasiuk, whose 13 apartments and three Teslas were found, works as Zelenskyy’s advisor - journalist Nikolov

But the Kindzersky's property is not limited to Ukraine. In 2019, the general practitioner invested in construction in Croatia.

Two years ago, the Kindzerski family also bought an apartment there, which is currently under construction. 79 square metres in the resort town of Medulin in the south of the country. Prices for an apartment of similar size here start at 230 thousand euros.

Kindzerska keeps 27 thousand euros (UAH 1.2 million) on accounts in Croatian banks. She and her husband have 250,000 dollars, 100,000 euros and 475,000 hryvnias in cash. In total, this is more than UAH 15 million in savings. The family keeps more than half a million hryvnias in Ukrainian banks. For all these savings, the couple had to work for more than 8 years without spending on anything else. And that's with the level of income declared in 2023.

According to Serhii Kindzerskyi, all of his family's property is the result of many years of savings.