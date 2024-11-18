The United Kingdom and France have allowed Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles against targets in Russia, but have limited the area for attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a high-ranking source in military and political circles told RBC-Ukraine.

According to the source, Britain and France do not object to the use of their weapons to strike Russia.

However, this authorization for strikes with Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles applies only to the Kursk region.

Permission for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.

