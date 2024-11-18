UK and France allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles only in Kursk region - media
The United Kingdom and France have allowed Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles against targets in Russia, but have limited the area for attacks.
According to Censor.NET, a high-ranking source in military and political circles told RBC-Ukraine.
According to the source, Britain and France do not object to the use of their weapons to strike Russia.
However, this authorization for strikes with Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles applies only to the Kursk region.
Permission for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation
As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.
CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.
Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.
The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.
However, the text of the publication was later changed.
