Low-quality mines: "servant of people" Venislavskyi says defect is not critical for Defence Forces

Producers of low-quality mines must produce new ammunition at their own expense, which will be subject to stricter control.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"The manufacturer will completely eliminate all the problems at its own expense and supply a completely new batch of mines instead of those with such defects. They will be subject to stricter control - this particular batch and from this manufacturer - in order to avoid any problems in the future," the MP said.

According to him, the defect was discovered due to changes in weather conditions.

Venislavskyi also said that this defect is not critical for the Defence Forces. And military acceptance, which is responsible for the quality of ammunition, weapons and equipment received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will work to prevent problems from happening again.

"The defect that was made was discovered because the air temperature dropped and the humidity increased. This was the trigger that made it possible to find out that there were certain problems. This deficiency is not critical for the defence and security sector. Although, of course, any abnormal operation has quite far-reaching consequences. So this is being investigated, and I think in the future the Ministry of Strategic Industries and military acceptance will work to prevent such defects. Although it should be understood that any type of ammunition or military equipment is subject to military acceptance. Therefore, there is a complex reason why military acceptance did not detect this problem with mines. This will be investigated by law enforcement agencies," the MP explained.

Earlier, Venislavskyi accused the military of violating the storage conditions for defective mines.

Defective mines were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On November 20, a video of mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defense said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yulia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was withdrawn from the frontline.

