Defective mines: MPs summoned Umerov to Rada

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Rustem Umerov after the scandal with the supply of defective mines to the Armed Forces.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET informs.

The decision was supported by 153 MPs.

Defective mines were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On November 20, a video of mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defense said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yulia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was withdrawn from the frontline.

Read more: Low-quality mines: "servant of people" Venislavskyi says defect is not critical for Defence Forces