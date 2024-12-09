Remains of victims, who were allegedly on board IL-76, were handed over to Ukraine. Identification is ongoing - Lubinets on Moskalkova’s statement

The remains of the victims transferred to Ukraine are currently being identified.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, commenting on the statement of the Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the Russian side claims to have handed over the bodies of allegedly dead prisoners of war who were allegedly on board the Il-76 aircraft at the time of the crash.

"Recently, there have been a number of repatriation events during which the remains of the dead were handed over to Ukraine. Now the identification is underway. As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I am in contact with all competent services on this issue," Lubinets said.

As a reminder, on December 9, Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova assured that Russia had allegedly handed over to Ukraine the bodies of prisoners of war who, as the Russian side insists, died during the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region on January 24, 2024.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on March 1, Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskvalkova said that Russia was ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of those allegedly killed in the IL-76 crash. Later, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, noted that there would be communication with Russia regarding the transfer of the bodies of those allegedly killed in the downing of the IL-76.

The crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On January 24, an Il-76 aircraft used to transport equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russian media reported that the plane was carrying mostly Ukrainian prisoners of war, all of whom died.

The Defense Intelligence Service confirmed that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place on January 24. Later, the representative of the Defense Intelligence Service, Andrii Yusov, clarified that this exchange was to be the largest since the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the situation with the plane and the exchange of prisoners.

The SSU opens an investigation into the downing of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region.

Neither the UN nor the US can establish whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

Lubinets later said that Russia does not allow international experts to participate in the investigation, and the ICRC does not demand such access.

In early February, a representative of the Defense Ministry's DIU, Andriy Yusov, said that Ukraine had asked Russia to return the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of the crash of an Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region. Russia has not yet responded to these requests. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that there were definitely no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia.