It seems Putin has instructed Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine, drawing Slovakia into the mix.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It seems that Putin has instructed Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the interests of the people of Slovakia. This is the only way Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency electricity supply in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power lines and distribution network can mean.

Ukraine's need for electricity imports arose only because of Russia's occupation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the deliberate destruction of a significant part of Ukraine's thermal and hydroelectric power generation by Russian missiles and "shaheds," the Head of State reminded.

According to him, thanks to the heroic work of our power engineers and the life-saving cooperation with the EU, the US, Britain, Norway, Japan and our other partners, we prevented a blackout in Ukraine.

"Now Fico is also dragging Slovakia into Russia's attempts to hurt Ukrainians.

We remind Fico that, firstly, supporting Russia's criminal aggression is absolutely immoral. Secondly, Fico's short-sighted policy has already left the people of Slovakia without compensation for the loss of Russian gas transit, and may leave the people of Slovakia without at least $200 million annually that Ukraine pays for imported electricity. Yes, importing electricity for rescue is not free, and it is a significant cost. Thirdly, it will be more beneficial for everyone in Europe and, in particular, for the people of Slovakia to cooperate with neighbors and the EU to increase energy supplies to Europe, including gas from America and other partners, and only this can reduce the price of energy for most families," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Slovakia's share of electricity imports to Ukraine is about 19%. The government of Ukraine is working with our neighbors in the EU to maintain the necessary volume of electricity supplies. Slovakia is part of the single European energy market, and Fico must respect the European rules.

"Any arbitrary decisions in Bratislava or orders from Moscow to Fico regarding electricity will not lead to a halt in electricity imports to Ukraine, but can definitely lead to a break between the current Slovak government and the European community," Zelenskyy summarizes.

As reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that if gas transit is stopped, Slovakia may stop supplying electricity to Ukraine.

What was the background?

Fico's statement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on December 19 that Ukraine would not continue transiting Russian gas, although he noted that he might consider transporting gas from other sources, provided that Russia does not receive funds until the war ends. Zelenskyy also emphasized his readiness for negotiations with the EU and member states on new supplies.

Earlier, the Hungarian company MOL Group agreed to transport Russian oil through Belarus and Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary. At the same time, Slovakia has announced its intention to continue negotiations with the EU, Ukraine, and other countries to secure gas supplies if the contract with Russia, which includes transit through Ukraine, is not extended.