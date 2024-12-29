Azerbaijani plane was attacked from ground on territory of Russian Federation. For 3 days we heard only nonsense from Russia, - Aliyev

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in Kazakhstan as a result of shelling from the ground over Russian territory.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Azerbaijani television about this, commenting on the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 plane, which crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He emphasized that the final version of the crash will be known after the opening of the black boxes. But, according to him, the initial versions are also based on facts.

"And the facts are that an Azerbaijani civilian aircraft was damaged from the outside on the territory of Russia, near the city of Grozny, and practically lost control. We also know that our aircraft was brought into an uncontrollable state by means of electronic warfare. This is the first damage caused to the aircraft," Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President also said that the tail section of the plane was heavily damaged as a result of the fire opened from the ground.

"To admit guilt, to apologize to Azerbaijan in a timely manner - these were the measures and steps that had to be taken. Unfortunately, for the first three days we have heard nothing from Russia but delusional versions," he added.

Aliyev also said that the Russian side should punish those responsible and pay compensation in connection with the crash of the AZAL plane near Aktau.

Read more: Zelenskyy expresses condolences to South Korea over plane crash

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan

On December 25, an Embraer plane en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

38 people died as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane. According to one version in the media, the plane could have been hit by air defense systems over the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to media reports, a Russian surface-to-air missile caused the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau.

Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

Azerbaijan expects Russia to officially recognize the downing of the passenger plane, Reuters reports.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on information about Russia's involvement in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and said that the facts indicate Russia's responsibility for the tragedy.