The Ministry of Strategic Industry continues to supply defective mines to the frontline. Mortar launchers of the 151st, 155th, and 59th brigades of the Armed Forces continue to receive thousands of low-quality mines.

This was reported by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"The Minister of Strategic Industry, German Smetanin, said that his companies had produced only a batch of defective mortar shells, but that the batch was replaced and everything was fixed. This is a blatant lie. Mortar launchers of the 151st, 155th, 59th brigades continue to receive thousands of defective mines from the Ministry of Strategic Industry, no one takes them back or replaces them, they continue to drive the defects

Mr Smetanin is lying to cover up his corruption and helplessness, the price of which is not money, but the blood of Ukrainian soldiers. Neither Smetanin nor the leadership of the Ministry of Strategic Industries are at the front, they are afraid to look into the eyes of the defenders of Ukraine, to whom they supply junk," the journalist wrote on Facebook.

In support of his words, Butusov posted a video from mortar launchers of the 151st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Defective mines supplied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 6 November 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On 20 November, a video of mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yulia Kiriyenko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicized, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was withdrawn from the frontline.

On 6 December, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin told the Verkhovna Rada that out of millions of mines produced, the military had recorded only 417 cases of malfunction. Smetanin attributed the problems with mines to the quality of imported gunpowder.

On 31 December, it became known that low-quality mines had hit units in the Vremivsk direction, near Velyka Novosilka.

